A 28-year-old man missing for four days in Karnataka’s Gadag district was found charred under a bridge. Police suspect murder, while the family alleges foul play, claiming he was lured out and killed before the body was burnt to destroy evidence.

A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light in Gadag district, where a young man who had been missing for the past four days has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. The victim’s body was discovered in a completely charred state, raising strong suspicions of a planned murder. Police believe the body may have been deliberately burnt to destroy evidence before being dumped at the spot.

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Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Chandru Kuri, a resident of Huyilagol village in Gadag taluk. According to reports, Chandru received a phone call from an acquaintance on the night of Tuesday, March 24, shortly after having dinner at home. He reportedly left immediately after the call but did not return, prompting concern among his family members.

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Body Found Under Bridge

After days of uncertainty, Chandru’s burnt body was discovered under a bridge on the outskirts of Hombal village. The condition of the body suggests that it was set on fire, possibly in an attempt to conceal his identity and destroy crucial evidence.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Chandru’s family has expressed anger and grief over the incident, alleging foul play. They claim that certain individuals, envious of the family’s progress and success, may have orchestrated the crime. According to them, Chandru was lured out of his house under false pretences and subsequently murdered.

Police Begin Investigation

The family further suspects that the perpetrators burnt the body and disposed of it under the bridge to erase any traces of the crime. The Gadag Rural Police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation. A case of suspicious death has been registered, and officials are examining all possible angles to uncover the truth behind the incident.

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