A Bengaluru man's social media post about being stuck in traffic for over three hours on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral, highlighting the city's severe congestion. He noted it took 1.5 hours to travel just 2-3 km, a journey Google Maps suggested would be equally fast on foot.

Once again bringing attention to the city's infamous traffic congestion, a Bengaluru man's social media post detailing his nighttime trip on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral.

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In an X post, Varun Rangarajan said that after leaving Bellandur at 5:17 p.m., he was still trapped in traffic hours later. He had already been detained in traffic for more than three hours when his message was posted online at 8:52 p.m. According to Rangarajan, it took him nearly 1.5 hours to travel from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata Tech Park — a distance of just 2 to 3 km. He also pointed out that there was “not a single traffic police personnel in sight”.

Rangarajan noted that as per Google Maps, he could have reached his destination in about the same time if he had simply walked.

A Look At Viral Post

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“Left Bellandur at 5:17 pm today and still stuck on ORR. It’s taken almost 1.5 hours to go from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata and there’s not a single traffic police personnel in sight. Google Maps says it would’ve taken me almost the same time to walk home,” Rangarajan said in his X post.

About Bengaluru's Traffic

According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025, Bengaluru is the second most congested city in the world and the most congested city in India, with an average congestion level of 74.4%. According to the data, it takes an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds for a person to go 10 kilometres in Bengaluru. Compared to 2024, this was two minutes and four seconds longer.

During rush hour, commuting times are much longer. Travelling 10 km during morning rush hour took 41 minutes and 6 seconds, with an average speed of 14.6 km/h and an average congestion level of 94.2%. The identical trip took 45 minutes and 27 seconds during evening rush hour, with an average speed of 13.2 km/h and congestion of 115.2%.