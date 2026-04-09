Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is trialling a fully paperless, biometric travel system for international passengers. The touchless process, using facial recognition, ensures safer, faster, and seamless airport experiences, a first in India.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), already known for its high-tech 'Digi Yatra' facility for domestic flyers, is taking a major step forward. The airport is set to provide a completely touchless, face-recognition-based travel experience for international passengers, making journeys safer, faster and more seamless. This innovative initiative marks a significant milestone in India’s aviation technology landscape.

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International Travel Goes Touchless

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), IndiGo, the Digi Yatra Foundation and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have collaborated on this project. Together, they have successfully completed a trial of a fully contactless travel experience, covering every step from ticket booking to boarding the aircraft.

A First for India

This is the first time such a system has been tested in India, bringing the country on par with global leaders in airport technology. Earlier this year, IndiGo and the Digi Yatra Foundation introduced a 'Self-Sovereign Identity' (SSI) system to safeguard passenger data, alongside an 'app-to-app' technology that allows smooth transfer of boarding passes. With BIAL’s support, this model has now been successfully tested for international travel.

KIA: India’s Sole Participant in Prestigious Global Project

As international passenger traffic continues to rise, this technology will not only save time but also enhance airport security. Kempegowda International Airport is currently the only Indian airport participating in this prestigious global initiative to implement a touchless travel system.

George Fanthome, Chief Technology Officer at BIAL, highlighted the significance of the achievement: "Our main goal is to provide passengers with a safe and technology-driven smooth experience. This technical trial is a major milestone in that direction."

Neetan Chopra, IndiGo’s Head of Digital and IT, described the trial as a "very significant achievement in shaping the future of travel through digital identity and biometrics."

Global Recognition and Future Plans

Kim Macaulay from the International Air Transport Association praised the initiative: "India is emerging as a global leader in digital travel systems, and this partnership sets a great example for the world."

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of the Digi Yatra Foundation, explained the technology further: "This system pre-verifies a passenger's identity and completes the entire travel process using facial recognition. It represents the future of safe, fast and smooth travel."

The ultimate goal is to expand this touchless travel system to more airports across India, aligning with international standards and creating a truly seamless experience for all passengers.