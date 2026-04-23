Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a new digital initiative with Coca-Cola India, offering free soft drinks to passengers via the BLR Pulse app. Travellers can scan QR codes, register on the app and collect beverages at designated Coke Zones.

Travellers passing through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) can now enjoy a refreshing new experience aimed at easing journey fatigue. In a unique collaboration, Coca-Cola India and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) have launched a smart, technology-driven initiative that offers complimentary soft drinks to passengers. The move is designed to enhance the overall airport experience by combining convenience, digital engagement and customer comfort.

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A Cool Drink With a Digital Twist

The initiative aims to transform the airport experience into more than just catching a flight. This facility is accessible through BIAL’s official all-in-one digital platform, the ‘BLR Pulse’ app. Passengers travelling through both terminals can easily avail themselves of a free beverage by following a few simple steps.

How to Avail the Free Drink?

Passengers need to scan a QR code displayed on digital screens within the terminals. They are then required to register their details on the Pulse app. Once this is completed, they can collect a chilled Coca-Cola at a designated ‘Coke Zone’. A large can-shaped art installation at the location has also become a major attraction for travellers.

What Officials Said?

Abhishek Gupta, Vice President of Coca-Cola India, highlighted the significance of the initiative. He said that airports have evolved beyond transit spaces and now serve as effective platforms for digital customer engagement. He added that BIAL’s advanced digital ecosystem has helped bring the brand closer to consumers.

Devayani DV, Assistant Vice President at BIAL, stated that the aim is to create small yet meaningful moments of happiness for passengers. She noted that offering such services through the ‘Pulse’ app allows travellers to enjoy a timely and pleasant experience.

A New Milestone in Travel Retail

Kempegowda International Airport is among the fastest-growing aviation hubs in the country, handling millions of passengers every year. For Coca-Cola, the initiative represents a significant step in strengthening its travel retail strategy. By integrating digital technology with customer experience, the airport is setting a new benchmark in innovative marketing and passenger engagement.