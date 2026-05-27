Speculation over a Karnataka leadership change has intensified, with reports suggesting Siddaramaiah may resign as Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar could take over. Sources also hint at a possible national role for Siddaramaiah.

The three-year-long political drama surrounding the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka appears to be nearing its conclusion, with strong indications that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could soon take over the top job. Following a high-level meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, speculation has intensified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may resign from his post on Thursday, paving the way for a leadership transition within the Congress government.

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Political circles in Karnataka are abuzz with reports that the Congress high command has finally arrived at a decision after months of internal discussions and power-sharing negotiations. If Siddaramaiah steps down as expected, Friday could mark a major political milestone for DK Shivakumar, whose long-standing ambition of becoming Chief Minister may finally be realised.

An important meeting has been scheduled at the Chief Minister’s residence, ‘Kaveri’, in Bengaluru, with ministers and senior party leaders invited to attend. After the Delhi discussions, Siddaramaiah and several leaders returned to Bengaluru, while DK Shivakumar and a few others stayed back in the national capital before arriving early on Wednesday morning for the meeting.

What Next For Siddaramaiah?

Amid speculation surrounding the leadership change, attention has now shifted to Siddaramaiah’s political future. Discussions are reportedly underway regarding the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers, with the names of several senior leaders doing the rounds for the posts.

There is also speculation about whether Siddaramaiah may gradually move away from state politics after demitting office. However, sources suggest that during the Delhi meeting, the Congress high command proposed a larger national role for him through the Rajya Sabha.

According to party insiders, the leadership is considering assigning Siddaramaiah a significant organisational responsibility at the national level in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Three-Year-Old Power-Sharing Agreement

The current political developments have once again brought attention to the reported power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reached nearly three years ago. According to party sources, the understanding was that both leaders would serve as Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years each.

However, Siddaramaiah continued in office beyond the expected transition period. Despite repeated efforts by DK Shivakumar’s supporters and visible dissatisfaction within sections of the party, the Congress leadership publicly maintained that Siddaramaiah would complete a full five-year term.

Even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge repeatedly stated that the final decision would rest with the party high command.

Congress Looks To Avoid Public Rift

Social media and political discussions are now filled with speculation that Siddaramaiah is being persuaded to step down as part of a negotiated political arrangement. To avoid any perception of internal conflict within the Congress, party leaders are believed to be projecting the move as a strategic transition linked to Siddaramaiah’s possible entry into national politics.

DKS Supporters Celebrate Possible Transition

For DK Shivakumar and his supporters, the latest developments are being seen as the culmination of years of political struggle and anticipation. Supporters have long campaigned for his elevation to the Chief Minister’s post, with reports of temple visits, special prayers, homas, havans, and astrological consultations becoming part of the political narrative surrounding his ambitions.