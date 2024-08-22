Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kasaragod: Anganwadi children suffer as Malayali teacher appointed, overlooking Kannada language

    In the Karnataka-Kerala border district Kasaragod, the appointment of a Malayalam-only speaking teacher at a Kannada-speaking Anganwadi has sparked controversy. Parents fear this move undermines Kannada language education, as bilingual teachers are crucial for the region's linguistic diversity and children's future learning.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    In the Kasaragod district, a border district of Karnataka and Kerala, Kannada medium schools are growing concerned about appointing Malayalam-speaking teachers. This issue has now escalated to the Anganwadi level, where the recent recruitment of a teacher who only speaks Malayalam has sparked controversy.

    In border areas like Korikanda Anganwadi in Adoor, bilingual (two-language) teachers are supposed to be appointed to cater to the diverse linguistic needs of the children. However, a teacher who knows only Malayalam has been assigned to Korikanda Anganwadi, under Delampadi Panchayat, where most children speak Kannada. Out of the 16 children in the Anganwadi, 14 are Kannada speakers, but they are now struggling to understand the lessons being taught in Malayalam.

    Parents have raised their concerns with the Kasaragod District Collector and the ICDS Program Officer, but their complaints have gone unheeded. Frustrated by the lack of action, they have also lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, urging immediate intervention.

    Recruitment under scrutiny

    Previously, Anganwadi teacher appointments were managed by the Anganwadi Committee, which ensured that bilingual teachers were selected to accommodate the linguistic diversity in the region. However, the recent appointment was made directly by the Karadka Child Development Office, bypassing the traditional process. The new teacher, who only speaks Malayalam, has been appointed temporarily for six months, but if the regular teacher resigns, this appointment could become permanent. This possibility has heightened concerns among parents.

    Parents are particularly worried that this appointment is part of a larger agenda by the Kerala government to marginalize the Kannada language in border areas. They fear that if children are not exposed to Kannada at the Anganwadi level, they will struggle to adapt to Kannada-medium instruction in primary school.

    There is an underlying fear among parents that this is a deliberate attempt by the Kerala government to phase out Kannada in favour of Malayalam. They argue that this move could discourage Kannada-speaking children from continuing their education in Kannada-medium schools, thereby undermining the linguistic diversity in the region.

    Nayana J., a concerned parent, expressed her frustration, stating, "There is a rule that a teacher who knows Kannada should be appointed. However, by assigning a Malayalam-speaking teacher, the government is making it difficult for Kannada-speaking children to progress to the first grade. This seems like a tactic to push Malayalam as the primary language from an early age."

    Subbaiah Katte, a member of the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority, has also voiced concerns over the issue. He stated, "The appointment of a Malayalam-speaking teacher in Anganwadis is a serious issue. It appears to be part of a systematic plan to diminish the use of Kannada in border areas. We will bring this to the attention of the Kerala government after our meeting in Sangli."

