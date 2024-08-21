Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised Kerala's rain alert, downgrading the orange alert from 6 to 3 districts (Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad) and issuing a yellow alert for 8 districts. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in the affected areas. 

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised the rain alert in Kerala, downgrading the orange alert from 6 districts to 3 districts and issuing a yellow alert for 8 districts. Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts are currently under an orange alert, indicating a possibility of very heavy rain in isolated areas. The IMD has warned of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain in 24 hours in these districts.

    Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating a possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas. The department has warned of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in 24 hours in these districts along with thunderstorms.

    No alerts have been issued for tomorrow (Aug 22), but yellow alerts have been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for August 25.

    Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coastlines due to rough sea conditions.

    Earlier in the day, the State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued a warning to residents living on the banks of the Meenachil River due to rising water levels following heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been declared at the Cherippad Station (Meenachil River - Kottayam) of the State Irrigation Department.

    Residents living on the banks of the Meenachil River are advised to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The department has also warned against venturing into rivers and streams during this time.

