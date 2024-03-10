Karnataka: Young man kidnaps B.Ed student for refusing his love proposal in Haveri

A young woman pursuing her B.Ed degree in Haveri, Karnataka, was kidnapped by a fellow student, Vishnu Tagadinamani after she rejected his romantic advances. Vishnu persistently harassed her despite her clear refusal, culminating in the orchestrated abduction. The Haveri Police, led by CPI Motilal, swiftly rescued the victim, who was traumatized by the ordeal.

A young woman pursuing her B.Ed degree in Karnataka's Haveri was kidnapped by a fellow student after she declined his romantic advances. The perpetrator, identified as Vishnu Tagadinamani, had persistently harassed the victim, expressing his affection despite her clear refusal.

The incident unfolded as the victim, on her way to college, encountered Vishnu Tagadinamani, who had been relentlessly pursuing her with affectionate gestures reminiscent of romantic movies and social media influences. Despite her rejection and insistence on focusing on her studies, Vishnu persisted in his pursuit.



Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam

Repeatedly warned by the young woman to stop following her, Vishnu's obsession only intensified. Frustrated by his affection, Vishnu devised a reckless plan to force her into a relationship. He took the help of a friend and carried out the kidnapping of the young woman.



Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

Vishnu and his friend blocked her with a car one day while she was making her way to college. Ignoring her cries for help, they forcibly dragged her into the vehicle and sped away. The young woman's pleas alerted nearby residents, who alerted the authorities.

With swift action, the Haveri Police, led by CPI Motilal and his team, tracked the woman's phone and located her near Motebennur, ensuring her safe return to her family. The ordeal left the victim and her parents traumatized. The parents of the young woman have filed a case against Vishnu Tagadinamani, seeking justice for their daughter's harrowing experience.