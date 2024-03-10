Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Young man kidnaps B.Ed student for refusing his love proposal in Haveri

    A young woman pursuing her B.Ed degree in Haveri, Karnataka, was kidnapped by a fellow student, Vishnu Tagadinamani after she rejected his romantic advances. Vishnu persistently harassed her despite her clear refusal, culminating in the orchestrated abduction. The Haveri Police, led by CPI Motilal, swiftly rescued the victim, who was traumatized by the ordeal.

    Karnataka: Young man kidnaps B.Ed student for refusing his love proposal in Haveri vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    A young woman pursuing her B.Ed degree in Karnataka's Haveri was kidnapped by a fellow student after she declined his romantic advances. The perpetrator, identified as Vishnu Tagadinamani, had persistently harassed the victim, expressing his affection despite her clear refusal.

    The incident unfolded as the victim, on her way to college, encountered Vishnu Tagadinamani, who had been relentlessly pursuing her with affectionate gestures reminiscent of romantic movies and social media influences. Despite her rejection and insistence on focusing on her studies, Vishnu persisted in his pursuit.

    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam

    Repeatedly warned by the young woman to stop following her, Vishnu's obsession only intensified. Frustrated by his affection, Vishnu devised a reckless plan to force her into a relationship. He took the help of a friend and carried out the kidnapping of the young woman.

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

    Vishnu and his friend blocked her with a car one day while she was making her way to college. Ignoring her cries for help, they forcibly dragged her into the vehicle and sped away. The young woman's pleas alerted nearby residents, who alerted the authorities.

    With swift action, the Haveri Police, led by CPI Motilal and his team, tracked the woman's phone and located her near Motebennur, ensuring her safe return to her family. The ordeal left the victim and her parents traumatized. The parents of the young woman have filed a case against Vishnu Tagadinamani, seeking justice for their daughter's harrowing experience.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free vkp

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar vkp

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast vkp

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping vkp

    Coorg in grips of severe drought: Authorities caution against non-essential river water pumping

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state vkp

    Farmers express outrage as Karnataka govt releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid severe drought in state

    Recent Stories

    Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally AJR

    'Modi Ki Guarantee has zero warranty': TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at party rally

    9 dead, 78 severely ill after consuming Sea Turtle meat at Zanzibar, East Africa vkp

    Nine dead, 78 severely ill after consuming sea turtle meat in Zanzibar, East Africa

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event RKK

    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC announces West Bengal poll lineup, surprises with ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award' NIR

    Miss World 2024: Nita Ambani honoured with 'Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award'

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon