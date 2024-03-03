Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam

    The accused in the abduction of a two-year-old girl, daughter of Bihar natives last month, was arrested on Sunday (Mar 03) in Kollam. The child was found abandoned near Kochuveli railway station after 19 hours of abduction.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the incident of abducting a two-year-old girl from Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested. The police informed that the accused was arrested from Kollam. The commissioner will meet the media at 6 pm this evening to release more information about the suspect. The accused has been arrested by a special team led by DCP Nidhin Raj.

     After more than 19 hours of extensive search and investigations, the two-year-old girl, Mary. daughter of Bihar natives, who went missing from Chaka, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Feb 19) was found near Kochuveli railway station. As the police intensified the investigation, the abductors left the child in the evening and fled the spot.

     The child was found during an inspection led by Mannanthala SHO Biju Kurup. The accused left the child in a drain near BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd on Airport Road. Locals informed the police that the child was found abandoned. 

    According to reports, the young girl who was sleeping next to her brothers and mother was kidnapped from the area at the bus stand adjacent to All Saints College. In the same location, a few nomads and the girl's family have been camping. Mary, the daughter of Amardeep and Rabeena Devi, a couple from Bihar, was kidnapped 

