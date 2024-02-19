Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

In a major relief, the two-year-old girl, Mary, who was abducted in the wee hours of Monday (Feb 19) in Thiruvananthapuram, was found abandoned near Kochuveli railway station later in the evening.

Thiruvananthapuram: After more than 19 hours of extensive search and investigations, the two-year-old girl, Mary. daughter of Bihar natives, who went missing from Chaka, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday was found near Kochuveli railway station. As the police intensified the investigation, the abductors left the child in the evening and fled the spot.

The police have received a tip-off about the abductors of the child. However, the police did not clarify whether the child was kidnapped by one or two people. The only information given by the police is that they have received information about the suspect. The search for the accused has also been intensified.

Meanwhile, the doctors said that the child had no other health problems during the preliminary examination at the general hospital. After the examination, the child will be transferred to the SAT hospital. The child was found during an inspection led by Mannanthala SHO Biju Kurup. The accused left the child in a drain near BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd on Airport Road. Locals informed the police that the child was found abandoned. The child was found after exhaustive investigations conducted by the police in the entire capital. The police are hoping to find out who kidnapped the child soon.

During the media briefing, Nidhinraj P, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said that the child was found in the drain around 7.30 pm. As of now, the child's condition is said to be stable.

According to reports, the young girl who was sleeping next to her brothers and mother was kidnapped from the area at the bus stand adjacent to All Saints College. In the same location, a few nomads and the girl's family have been camping. Mary, the daughter of Amardeep and Rabeena Devi, a couple from Bihar, was kidnapped on Sunday around midnight.