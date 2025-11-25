A woman in Shivamogga, Karnataka, allegedly jumped into the Bhadra canal due to harassment from her in-laws. She left a detailed death note blaming her husband and family. Authorities have launched a search and investigation into the tragic incident.

In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through the local community, a young housewife has died by suicide after allegedly enduring relentless harassment from her in-laws. The woman, identified as Latha, reportedly jumped into the Bhadra right bank canal near Hanchina Siddapura in Bhadravati taluk, Karnataka. Latha, who had been married for just seven months, left behind a detailed death note describing the mental and emotional abuse she faced, highlighting the distress many women may suffer in similar situations. Authorities have launched a search operation to recover her body.

Victim Identified as Latha

Latha had married Gururaj, a resident of Dindadahalli village in Shikaripura taluk, in April of this year. She was the daughter of the late Parameshwarappa and Rudramma from DB Halli in Bhadravati taluk. Tragically, her life ended just seven months into the marriage, leaving behind her grief-stricken family and a note calling for justice.

Death Note Details Alleged Harassment

In her death note, Latha described in detail the mental harassment she allegedly endured at the hands of her husband, Gururaj, who works as an AEE at KPC, and his parents. She specifically named five individuals she held responsible for her suffering: Nagarathnamma, Rajeshwari, Sharadamma, Gururaj, and Krishnappa.

"These five people have mentally tortured me. I married the boy thinking he was a good person, but listening to his sister, mother, and father-in-law, he also started acting dramatically towards me. I have faced immense humiliation. Whoever is reading this, please ensure I get justice for my death," Latha wrote.

Latha’s Struggle and Plea for Justice

In her note, Latha expressed her hope for support from her husband and emphasised the emotional difficulties of adjusting to a new household.

"No one is born bad. Every girl goes to her husband’s house with good intentions. Adjusting to a new home takes time. During this period, even if no one else supports her, the husband should. I endured, hoping things would improve. But with their daily conspiracies, it became impossible to continue living," she wrote.

Search Operation Underway

Following Latha’s jump into the Bhadra canal, authorities, including the fire brigade, local police, and community volunteers, have launched a search operation to recover her body. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Holehonnur police station, who are also investigating the circumstances leading to her death.