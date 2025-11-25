Karnataka has seen no rise in liquor sales for seven months, with IMFL and beer consumption declining sharply. Industry experts say frequent price hikes and increasing use of marijuana and opium may be driving customers away from alcohol.

Karnataka has witnessed a notable decline in liquor sales over the past seven months compared to 2024, with beer consumption showing the steepest fall. Industry stakeholders claim that the growing menace of marijuana and opium, combined with rising liquor prices, is hurting traditional alcohol sales. Between April and October 2024, the state sold 407.40 lakh boxes (each box containing 8.64 litres) of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). During the same period this year, sales fell to 403.04 lakh boxes, marking a shortfall of 4.36 lakh boxes.

IMFL Sales Continue to Decline Year After Year

It is noteworthy that Karnataka recorded 410.78 lakh boxes of IMFL sales in 2023. The data indicates a steady decline in consumption over the past three years. Industry insiders attribute this downward trend to frequent price hikes, which have made liquor less affordable. Additionally, the widespread availability of marijuana and opium is said to be affecting alcohol sales, with allegations that the government has not taken stringent action to curb the illegal drug trade.

Massive Drop in Beer Sales

Beer has taken the biggest hit among alcoholic beverages. From April to October this year, not a single month recorded higher beer sales compared to the corresponding months in 2024. While 278.79 lakh boxes (each containing 7.80 litres) were sold in 2024, the figure dropped significantly to 227.62 lakh boxes in 2025, resulting in a decline of 51.17 lakh boxes.

‘Marijuana and Opium Impacting Liquor Sales’: Lokesh

“Liquor sales have decreased because marijuana and opium are being sold extensively. The government must take strict action against the manufacture and sale of drugs,” urged Lokesh, President of the Bengaluru Urban District Liquor Merchants' Association.

He added, “Every day, we see reports in the media about seizures of marijuana and other narcotics. Since the government is not curbing the production and sale of these substances, many young people are turning to them. On top of that, the tax on beer has been increased by 50 per cent twice a year. As a result, the price of beer, which once sold for ₹100 to ₹150, has now risen to ₹200 to ₹250. This increase has also dealt a severe blow to beer sales.”

Beer Sales (in Lakh Boxes)