Two medical students from Kerala were killed near Chikkabanavara railway station when the high-speed Vande Bharat Express struck them while crossing tracks. Police registered a case, informed their parents.

In a tragic accident near Chikkabanavara railway station, two medical students lost their lives after being struck by the high-speed Vande Bharat Express while crossing the railway tracks. The victims, a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female from Kerala, were pursuing medical studies in Bengaluru. The impact of the collision was so severe that both students died on the spot. Police officials visited the scene, registered a case, and informed the parents after verifying their details.

Victims Identified

The deceased students were confirmed as a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, both hailing from Kerala. Eyewitnesses reported that the train was travelling at high speed when the students attempted to cross the tracks. They were unable to move out of the way in time, resulting in a fatal collision.

Recent Railway Fatality in Vijayanagara

This is not the first railway tragedy in the region recently. Sundar Nayak (38), a railway employee from Odisha, died after being hit by a passenger train while walking on the tracks in the Ananthanahalli forest area of Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagara district. Nayak, a mechanic in the railway’s electrical department residing in Kottur town, was struck by a train travelling from Davangere to Hosapete.

Caution Urged Near Railway Crossings

Authorities have emphasised the need for extreme caution near railway crossings. Pedestrians and commuters are advised to follow all safety instructions and never attempt to cross when the railway crossing gates are down. Many accidents occur when people or vehicles rush across the tracks, often with tragic consequences. Observing proper safety protocols can prevent such incidents.