A Bengaluru homemaker died after alleging in a pre-death statement that her husband injected mercury into her body months earlier. Doctors reportedly found mercury in her blood, prompting police to investigate possible murder and dowry harassment.

A shocking case from Bengaluru has raised serious concerns after a woman, shortly before her death, accused her husband of injecting mercury into her body nearly nine months earlier. The homemaker, who suffered a slow and painful decline in health, recorded a pre-death statement alleging deliberate violence. Her account has prompted the police to treat the case as suspicious and possibly linked to dowry harassment. The disturbing claims have now led authorities to widen their investigation into her marriage and domestic circumstances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Husband Accused of Poisoning

Vidya, who died on Monday at Victoria Hospital, reportedly told police that her husband, M Basavaraju, had intentionally injected her with mercury. The couple had a four-year-old child, and according to her complaint, the alleged assault took place earlier this year.

Sudden Collapse and Severe Pain

According to the police complaint lodged at the Attibele station, Vidya collapsed at home on the night of 26 February. When she regained consciousness the following evening, she complained of severe pain in her right thigh. She believed this pain was the result of an injection given without her knowledge.

Her condition continued to worsen over the next few days.

Doctors Detected Mercury in Her Blood

Vidya was first admitted to Attibele Government Hospital on 7 March. She was later referred to Oxford Hospital for further treatment. Doctors there reportedly found mercury in her blood, which immediately raised suspicion of poisoning.

Medical staff notified the authorities, and the case was brought to the attention of the police.

Pre-Death Statement Leads to FIR

On Sunday, as Vidya’s health deteriorated further, she gave a detailed statement from her hospital bed. Based on this testimony, the police registered a First Information Report on charges of attempt to murder.

After her death, officers confirmed that the case would also be investigated under provisions related to dowry harassment, as there were earlier allegations of domestic abuse.

Police Expand Investigation

Investigators are now examining the timeline of alleged abuse, medical reports confirming mercury exposure and statements from family members. Authorities have stated that all aspects surrounding Vidya’s death will be thoroughly assessed.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges as the investigation progresses.