Karnataka SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, later dies by suicide; honor killing suspected

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his girlfriend by slitting her throat at her aunt’s house in Karnataka's Belagavi and later died by suicide on Tuesday evening.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his girlfriend by slitting her throat at her aunt’s house in Karnataka's Belagavi and later died by suicide on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Prashant Kundekar, a 22-year-old painter, and Aishwarya Lohar, his girlfriend of one and a half years.

According to reports, the incident unfolded when the couple visited Aishwarya’s aunt’s house, which was empty at the time, carrying poison with them. It was there that Prashant brutally attacked Aishwarya, stabbing her in the neck before turning the knife on himself. Both succumbed to their injuries, and the bodies were later taken for post-mortem examination.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and DCP Rohan Jagadish visited the spot on Tuesday evening. The police chief said, “The duo came to Aishwarya’s aunt’s house around 5 pm on Tuesday when no one was in. A case has been registered at the Shahpur police station and further investigation is under way”.

On Wednesday, the last rites of Aishwarya were conducted at the Shahpur cemetry while Prashant’s last rites were conducted at Yellur village. After the ceremonies, Prashant’s sister Reena Gurutar, along with some family members and supporters, reached the Shahpur police station and filed a complaint seeking a detailed investigation.

Later, speaking to media persons, she claimed, “This is an honour killing. They called my brother and threatened him to visit them. Just two days ago, the girl had visited our house. We have suspicious how this happened so suddenly”, she said.

Further investigations into the case is underway.

