A man from Tumakuru, Karnataka, attempted suicide during a Facebook Live, alleging harassment by his wife and AIMIM leader Syed Burhan Uddin. He claimed denial of access to his children. Police have launched an investigation.

Tumakuru: In a shocking and distressing incident, a Karnataka man attempted suicide during a Facebook Live broadcast, alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives, including a local AIMIM leader. The man, identified as Salman Pasha, claimed that he had been denied access to his two children and accused his wife, her family, and her relative of mental harassment. Salman was immediately rushed to Tumakuru District Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident has sparked concern in the community and prompted a formal police complaint.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family Background and Dispute

Salman Pasha had returned to India after working as a hydraulic mechanic in Kuwait. He married Syed Nikhath Firdose four years ago, and the couple reportedly lived peacefully for the first two years of their marriage. However, tensions arose after Salman went abroad for work while his wife was pregnant with their second child. After his departure, Nikhath allegedly moved to her maternal home, and disputes over family matters began escalating.

Allegations Against Wife and AIMIM Leader

During the Facebook Live, Salman accused his wife, her relatives, and Syed Burhan Uddin, the Tumakuru District President of AIMIM, of pressuring him for money and mentally harassing him. He also alleged that his wife had an illicit relationship with Burhan Uddin and intentionally denied him access to his two children, even after he returned from abroad.

Suicide Attempt and Police Intervention

In a highly emotional video, Salman claimed that the women’s police station had taken sides with his wife’s family and mentioned that he had previously been jailed in a false case. Shortly afterward, he attempted to end his life and was admitted to Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment.

Family Lodges Complaint

Salman’s family has approached the Superintendent of Police seeking a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities have confirmed that an inquiry is underway, and statements from both parties will be verified before further action is taken.

Wife Denies Allegations

Syed Nikhath Firdose has strongly denied all allegations made by Salman, calling them false and fabricated. She stated, “Earlier too, he had created drama by pretending to drink soap water. He has even threatened to pour acid on me at my workplace. I had already filed a complaint about his threats. Now he is only trying to create drama to gain sympathy.”