A 32-year-old man, Narasimharaju, was beaten to death in Yeshwanthpura after being accused of an illicit affair. CCTV footage shows him being dragged out of his home and assaulted. His family alleges police inaction despite filing a complaint.

A 32-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in a shocking incident linked to an alleged illicit affair in Bengaluru’s Muthyalamma Nagar, Yeshwanthpura. The attack, which occurred last Saturday, unfolded in full public view and left local residents horrified. According to police and eyewitness accounts, the man was dragged out of his house and assaulted repeatedly after being allegedly caught in the affair. CCTV footage of the attack has now surfaced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim Identified as Narasimharaju

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Narasimharaju. He was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a married woman who frequently visited his residence. On Saturday, when the woman arrived at his house, her family members reportedly followed her, confronted the duo and stormed into the residence.

Assault Captured on CCTV

The accused then dragged Narasimharaju out of his home and brutally assaulted him in the middle of the street. Four to five individuals, said to be members of the woman’s family, beat him continuously along the road. When Narasimharaju’s mother attempted to intervene, she was also pushed aside and assaulted.

CCTV cameras in the area captured the group knocking Narasimharaju to the ground and repeatedly attacking him.

Family Alleges Police Inaction

Following the assault, Narasimharaju’s condition worsened and he was rushed to KC General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A complaint has since been filed accusing the woman and her family members of causing his death. The case has been registered at the Yeshwanthpura police station.

However, the victim’s family claims that despite filing the complaint, no arrests have been made so far. They have urged the police to take immediate action based on the CCTV evidence.