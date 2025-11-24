Bengaluru police arrested Sujayendra, a repeat offender, for defrauding a doctor of Rs 2.7 crore. He posed as a Prime Minister's Office official and the adopted son of the Union Home Minister.

Vijaynagar police have arrested a fraudster who cheated a doctor of a whopping Rs 2.7 crore by claiming to be a high-ranking official working in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and posing as the adopted son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The arrested accused has been identified as Sujay alias Sujayendra, a resident of Vijaynagar.

According to reports, Sujay contacted a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir and made him believe that he was an official of the Prime Minister's Office. Moreover, he gained the doctor's trust and cheated him by showing photos of himself sharing a stage with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Lure of a Villa Hospital near Devanahalli:

Sujayendra had lured the doctor with the promise of getting government permission to open a state-of-the-art villa-style Ayurveda hospital near Devanahalli. On this pretext, he collected Rs 2.7 crore from the doctor in installments.

How was the scam exposed?

After the cheated doctor filed a complaint, the Vijaynagar police investigated and found out about Sujayendra's fraudulent activities. The truth of his scam was revealed when Sujayendra was arrested and interrogated.

A two-time jailbird: The accused Sujayendra is such a notorious criminal that he is a repeat offender who has already been to jail twice. The investigation has revealed that 4 Cheque Bounce cases have already been registered against him. It is surprising that despite all these fraud cases, he shared a stage with the Deputy Chief Minister. Currently,

The Vijaynagar police have registered a case and are continuing further investigation.