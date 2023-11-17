Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman dies two days after snake bite in Chikkamagaluru

    Tragedy strikes Anduvane village as Sujata (54), bitten by a snake, initially recovering, tragically passes away three days later despite seemingly normal health, leaving her family in shock. The Balehonnur police register a case in this unfortunate incident.

    Karnataka: Woman dies two days after snake bite in Chikkamagaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Tragedy struck Anduvane village in Chikkamagaluru taluk as a woman, seemingly recovering after a snake bite, tragically passed away on the third day following the incident. Sujata (54), a resident of Huigere Gramm Subdivision in Andavane, was bitten by a venomous snake while working near her house. 

    Immediately after the incident, she received treatment at the local primary health centre and was subsequently admitted to Koppa Public Hospital for further care. Her husband, Venkatesh Gowda, rushed her to the hospital and ensured she received the necessary treatment.

    Karnataka: 15-year-old survives snake bites, 9 times in two months

    Initially, Sujata returned home after the treatment, expressing that she felt fine and unaffected. For two days, she resumed her usual household activities without any apparent complications. However, her health took a sudden downturn on Thursday, just after returning from the hospital on Wednesday.

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein'

    Experiencing a rapid deterioration in health, she was again taken back to the town hospital, where, unfortunately, she passed away. Despite her husband mentioning that she had been bitten by a snake, her blood pressure and sugar levels were reportedly normal when she visited the hospital earlier. Her unexpected decline in health took everyone by surprise, leading to her unfortunate demise. Sujata is survived by her daughter.

    The Balehonnur police station has registered a case in this incident.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BBMP is conducting Animals and Birds survey in Bengaluru; here's why vkp

    BBMP is conducting Animals and Birds survey in Bengaluru; here’s why

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    Yathindra's phone conversation should be investigated: Karnataka Former Minister Araga Jnanendra vkp

    Yathindra's phone conversation should be investigated: Karnataka Former Minister Araga Jnanendra

    Controversial video sparks political furor: BJP Calls for probe into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's alleged influence

    Controversial video sparks political furor: BJP Calls for probe into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's alleged influence

    KEA Bluetooth scandal: CID probe reveals network of illegal activities involving key figures vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scandal: CID probe reveals network of illegal activities involving key figures

    Recent Stories

    6 things your fading skin colour is telling you RKK

    6 things your fading skin colour is telling you

    Kannur Squad to Theeppori Benny: 7 latest South Indian movies to watch on OTT rkn

    Kannur Squad to Theeppori Benny: 7 South Indian movies to watch on OTT

    Nothing to allow users to send iMessages from Android phone gcw

    Nothing to allow users to send iMessages from Android phone

    6 hacks to keep your white shoes clean RKK

    6 hacks to keep your white shoes clean

    Kerala: Suresh Gopi promises financial support to elderly women protesting welfare pension delay in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Suresh Gopi promises financial support to elderly women protesting welfare pension delay in Idukki

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon