Karnataka: 15-year-old survives snake bites, 9 times in two months

In an unusual situation, 15-year-old Prajwal from Karnataka survived nine snake bites in two months, leaving his family and community baffled. The repeated incidents occurred in different locations, with the snakes seemingly targeting only him. Despite treatment, the mysterious encounters continue to puzzle everyone involved.

A perplexing situation has emerged involving a 15-year-old boy named Prajwal, who has been bitten by a snake a total of 9 times in just two months. Prajwal comes from Halakarti Village in Chittapur Taluk, Kalaburagi District. This strange incident has left both his family and the community baffled as they try to understand the unusual circumstances.

Prajwal is a 9th-grade student and the son of Vijayakumar and Usha. The sequence of events began on July 3 when he was bitten by a snake at his home in Halakarti Village. His father acted quickly by using neem leaves and salt, which saved his life. He was immediately taken to a Kalaburagi hospital for treatment.



Watch: Man grabs up watersnake, ends up with multiple wounds

Over the following two months, Prajwal experienced a total of nine snake bites, an unusually high number of encounters. In response, to the series of events, his family moved to the Wadi area, at Chittapur taluk hoping that the change of environment would prevent further snake incidents. However, the events continued despite of change of places.



Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter

The situation took an even stranger turn when Prajwal was bitten by another snake in the new place. Remarkably, this time the snake was only visible to him and remained unseen by his family. As a result of these repeated snake bites, Prajwal had to be hospitalized six times. His treatment involved transplant medicine on three occasions.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this case is that the snake encounters seem to be targeting only Prajwal. Although his parents saw glowing eyes in the dark once, no one else had witnessed these mysterious snakes. The most strange thing for Prajwal was that, even before he could revive from the previous snake bite, he suffered with another bite.