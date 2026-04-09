In Chikkamagaluru, a 77-year-old man’s death went unnoticed for 10 days as his mentally unwell wife believed he was asleep. The body was found after neighbours noticed a foul smell. The couple’s children, living away for work, rushed back after learning of the tragedy.

In a deeply distressing and shocking incident from Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, a 77-year-old man’s death went unnoticed for nearly ten days, as his mentally unwell wife remained unaware that he had passed away. The tragic episode has left the local community shaken and raised concerns about the vulnerability of elderly couples living alone without adequate support.

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Husband Dies in His Sleep

The deceased, Cyril Monis, reportedly died in his sleep due to age-related health issues. However, his wife, who is mentally unwell, did not realise that he had passed away. Believing that her husband was merely asleep, she continued to stay beside his body for nearly ten days, unaware of the reality.

Mother Unaware, Son Kept in the Dark

Monis is survived by a son who works in a private company in Bengaluru and a daughter who is a teacher in Dubai. The son would call his mother regularly to enquire about his father’s health. Each time, she reportedly told him, “Your father is fine, he is sleeping,” which left him unaware of the tragedy unfolding at home.

Decomposed Body Found After Foul Smell

After several days, a strong foul smell began to emanate from the house, prompting concerned neighbours to check on the couple. Upon entering, they discovered the decomposed body and immediately alerted the police. Officers who arrived at the scene were reportedly shocked by the condition of the body.

Wife in Denial, Refuses to Let Body Be Taken

The situation became even more heartbreaking as the wife refused to allow anyone to take her husband’s body away. She repeatedly insisted, “My husband is fine, nothing has happened,” and pleaded with authorities not to separate them.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, even local residents hesitated to come forward. A social worker named Aarif eventually stepped in and assisted officials in shifting the body for post-mortem procedures.

Children Miss Final Goodbye

Tragically, the couple’s children could not bid a final farewell. The son, who had visited just fifteen days earlier, rushed back after learning of his father’s death. However, due to the condition of the body, he could not see his father’s face one last time. The daughter was unable to travel from Dubai. Monis was later laid to rest at the Banakal Christian cemetery.

Community Reacts with Grief

Locals expressed deep sorrow over the incident, noting that despite the family’s financial stability, the elderly couple were effectively alone in their final days. The incident has sparked conversations about the need for better care and regular monitoring of elderly individuals, especially those with health or mental health concerns.