Teachers in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka have requested a 15-minute delay in school start time, citing poor public transport and difficult hilly terrain. They said the change would ease daily commuting for both students and staff without affecting academics.

Teachers in Uttara Kannada district have requested a minor adjustment in school timings, seeking that classes begin 15 minutes later due to challenging terrain and inadequate public transport in rural areas. The demand, submitted to the District Collector and the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, highlights the daily difficulties faced by both teachers and students travelling from remote and hilly villages. The association stated that even a small change in timing would significantly ease commuting challenges without affecting the overall academic schedule.

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Teachers Highlight Travel Challenges In Hilly Regions

Members of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association from the Uttara Kannada and Sirsi units submitted a formal request on Wednesday. They explained that many taluks in the district are located in hilly and remote regions with limited transport connectivity.

Due to the shortage of buses and poor road connectivity in several villages, reaching schools on time has become increasingly difficult for both teachers and students.

Request For Minor Adjustment In School Timings

At present, schools for classes 1 to 8 operate from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. The teachers have requested that only the start time be changed from 9:30 am to 9:45 am, while keeping the closing time unchanged.

The association emphasised that the proposed change is minimal but would help address daily commuting challenges faced by staff and students.

No Change Sought For Saturday Schedule

The teachers clarified that no changes are required for Saturday classes. Currently, Saturday school hours are from 9:00 am to 12:40 pm, and they have requested that this schedule continue as it is.

They also pointed out an error in the Education Department’s ‘Kartavya’ app, which incorrectly shows Saturday school hours as 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. The association has urged authorities to correct the discrepancy to reflect the actual timetable.

District Administration Responds Positively

The District Collector reportedly responded positively to the request, stating that the demand appears reasonable. He assured that the matter would be discussed with concerned education officials for necessary action.

The delegation included district president M. G. Naik, general secretary Manjunath Nayak and other members of the association.