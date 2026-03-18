A mutilated and highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a deserted, dilapidated house in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh on March 15.

A mutilated and highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a deserted, dilapidated house in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh on March 15. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, with several parts severely damaged. Alarmed by the unbearable foul smell emanating from a locked room, locals gathered at the spot and alerted authorities.

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Sensing foul play, police immediately launched a probe and formed a special investigation team. Clues from personal belongings found at the scene, coupled with a missing persons report, led to the identification of the victim as 24-year-old Kajal Puri from Lapta village, who had gone missing on February 17.

According to police, Kajal had left home that day saying she was heading to college but never returned. Her last known contact became a crucial lead, pointing police toward Chandrabhan Rathore, also known as Ravi or ‘Thakur Sahab’, who was soon detained for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to being in a relationship with Kajal after meeting her on Facebook months earlier. As Kajal reportedly began insisting on marriage, he refused, citing social constraints, and allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her.

Police revealed that on February 17, he took Kajal on his motorcycle to the isolated house in Govari village, where he allegedly killed her by attacking her with a stone. In a desperate attempt to cover his tracks, he destroyed her SIM card and concealed her mobile phone.

Police have since recovered crucial evidence, including the victim’s phone and the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused was arrested within 48 hours, while further investigation continues.