A 25-year-old woman, identified as Supriya from Davanagere, was found dead in a decomposed state inside her rented house in Bengaluru’s Gayathrinagar. Police have registered a UDR and launched an investigation into the suspicious death.

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the city. The deceased, identified as Supriya, hailed from Davanagere and had completed her MBA. She was also reportedly taking bike-riding lessons. Police discovered her body in a decomposed state, prompting an investigation into the cause of death.

Body Found in Locked House

Supriya had been living alone in a rented house on Railway Parallel Road in Gayathrinagar, Bengaluru, for the past two years and eight months. The house had remained locked for two days, raising suspicion among neighbours and the house owner. The incident came to light when the house owner, acting on a request from Supriya’s parents, opened the door and discovered her body inside.

Parents Alerted the House Owner

According to reports, Supriya’s parents became worried after she failed to answer their calls for two consecutive days. When repeated attempts to reach her went unanswered, they contacted the house owner to check on her. Upon entering the house, the owner found Supriya lying dead.

Body Found Hanging; Police Begin Probe

The body was found in a third-floor unit of a house in Subramanyanagar Milk Colony, Bengaluru. Initial findings suggest that Supriya had died by hanging and that her body had fallen to the ground afterwards. When police arrived, they found the body in a decomposed state, indicating that the death had occurred several days earlier.

The Subramanyanagar Police have registered a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation is underway to determine whether foul play was involved or if it was a case of suicide.