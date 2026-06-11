A Nepali couple working as domestic help in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly stealing ₹25 lakh from a contractor’s house in Arkavathi Layout. Police recovered the entire amount within 24 hours after a swift investigation near Kengeri.

In a swift operation, Amruthahalli police arrested a Nepali couple within hours of an alleged theft of ₹25 lakh from a contractor’s house in Bengaluru. The stolen cash was fully recovered during the investigation. The accused, who had been working as domestic help at the residence, were apprehended near Kengeri while allegedly attempting to flee the city. The quick action was led by Inspector Balaji and Sub-Inspector KL Prabhu’s team, resulting in the recovery of the entire amount.

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Accused Identified As Domestic Help

The police identified the accused as Pawan Bishta, also known as Bhuvan Bishta, and his wife, Sita Bishta. The couple had been working at the residence of contractor Subbareddy in Arkavathi Layout for the past month and were also provided accommodation on the property.

Cash Theft From Wardrobe

According to the complaint, Subbareddy withdrew ₹25 lakh from the bank on May 27 and kept the cash in a wardrobe at his residence before stepping out for work. When he returned around 4 pm, he found the couple missing. Attempts to contact them failed as Pawan’s phone was switched off. On checking the room, he discovered that the cash had been stolen, following which he filed a complaint with Amruthahalli police.

Swift Police Action And Arrest

Acting on the complaint, the police launched an immediate investigation and traced the couple to Kengeri, where they were allegedly preparing to leave the city. They were arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

Theft Motivated By Lavish Lifestyle

During questioning, the couple reportedly confessed to the crime. Police said they admitted to stealing the money to lead a lavish lifestyle. Investigators also noted that the couple had allegedly observed their employer’s financial situation and planned the theft in advance.

Mobile Phone Trail Leads To Arrest

After the theft, the couple switched off their phones and reportedly travelled to Kengeri to meet a relative, where they obtained a new SIM card. Police traced the accused after questioning relatives, who revealed the new mobile number. This crucial lead helped officers track and arrest them swiftly.