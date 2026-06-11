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Anekal-Attibele Railway Gate Issue: MP CN Manjunath Promises Swift Solution After Site Review
Bengaluru Rural MP CN Manjunath has assured an early solution to traffic congestion at the Anekal-Attibele railway gate. He reviewed railway infrastructure, proposed a flyover project and said development works would be expedited.
Flyover Proposed Near Railway Gate on Anekal-Attibele Road
Bengaluru Rural MP Dr Manjunath said he has instructed railway authorities to expedite the construction of a flyover near the railway gate on Anekal- Attibele Road.
He stated that the project should be taken up at the earliest to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for commuters in the area.
MP Pushes for Flyover Near Anekal- Attibele Railway Gate
Bengaluru Rural MP Dr Manjunath said he has directed railway authorities to expedite the construction of a flyover near the railway gate on Anekal- Attibele Road.
He emphasised that the project should be taken up at the earliest to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for commuters travelling through the area.
₹70 Crore Sanctioned for Proposed Flyover Project
The construction of a flyover at this location is essential, and the matter has already been discussed with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State V Somanna, said Dr Manjunath.
He stated that approximately ₹70 crore has been sanctioned for the project. A meeting with officials will be held shortly, after which work on the flyover is expected to commence.
Plans Reviewed for Safe Connectivity to Residential Areas
The MPs were briefed on the feasibility of constructing new Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to provide safer connectivity to surrounding residential areas, including Chintalamadivala, Gotamaranahalli and Lakshminarayanapura.
They conducted a comprehensive review of the railway infrastructure between Anekal Road and Huskur railway stations and directed officials to expedite development works in line with the needs of local residents.
Local Leaders Join Inspection and Review Meeting
Former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, BJP leader from the Anekal Assembly constituency Hullalli Srinivas, Bengaluru South District BJP Vice-President Shivappa, Anekal Assembly constituency BJP President Ashok Reddy, BJP General Secretary Arvind Reddy, and several leaders of the NDA alliance were present on the occasion.
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