The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts and a Yellow Alert for eight districts in Karnataka as the southwest monsoon intensifies. Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are forecast, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The southwest monsoon has intensified across Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across the state on Monday. The weather has been influenced by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and a trough extending across the Arabian Sea, creating favourable conditions for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. In view of the prevailing weather conditions, authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly in districts expected to receive intense rainfall.

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The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts and a Yellow Alert for eight others, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

11 Districts Under Orange Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the coastal region, the Malnad region and parts of North Karnataka.

An Orange Alert has been issued for the following districts:

Coastal districts: Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Malnad and interior districts: Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Dharwad, Vijayapura and Raichur.

Residents in these districts have been advised to remain alert, as continuous heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely. District administrations have also been directed to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Yellow Alert Issued for Eight Districts

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in several parts of South and North Karnataka.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Haveri, Davanagere, Gadag, Ballari and Chikkaballapura districts.

Residents in these districts have been advised to monitor weather updates and exercise caution during periods of heavy rainfall.

Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into the Sea

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to generate strong winds along the Karnataka coast, with wind speeds likely to range between 30 and 40 kmph. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until further notice. People living in coastal areas have also been urged to remain cautious.

Cloudy Skies and Rain Likely in ,Bengaluru

Bengaluru and its surrounding areas are expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the day, with moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely during the evening or at night.

Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously, as waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions.

Authorities Urge Public to Take Precautions

With rainfall and wind intensity expected to increase, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has urged people not to take shelter under old buildings, electric poles or trees during adverse weather conditions.

People living near rivers, streams and hilly areas, particularly in the Malnad and coastal regions, have also been advised to remain alert and relocate to safer places if necessary.