The IMD, through its Alipore Meteorological Centre, has warned that a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen further over the next two days. This weather system is likely to trigger widespread rainfall across South Bengal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

Districts including South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Howrah are under an orange alert. These regions could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 70 mm and 200 mm over the coming days.