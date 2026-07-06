Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified monsoon activity across West Bengal. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds
Deep Depression Intensifies Monsoon Across South Bengal
The IMD, through its Alipore Meteorological Centre, has warned that a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen further over the next two days. This weather system is likely to trigger widespread rainfall across South Bengal, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
Districts including South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Howrah are under an orange alert. These regions could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 70 mm and 200 mm over the coming days.
Strong Winds, Coastal Warning and Fishing Ban
The weather department has also warned of squally winds along the coast, with speeds of 35-45 kmph and gusts reaching up to 55 kmph. As sea conditions are expected to remain rough, fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea until July 7.
Authorities have urged residents in coastal and low-lying areas to stay alert as continuous rain and gusty winds could lead to waterlogging, localized flooding, and disruptions in transport and daily life.
Heavy Rain to Shift Towards North Bengal
While South Bengal is expected to witness the most intense rainfall initially, the weather system is likely to move northward later this week. Between July 7 and July 9, districts including Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar are forecast to receive heavy rainfall of 70-110 mm.
The IMD has advised people across the state to keep track of official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, and follow local administration advisories as the deep depression continues to influence weather conditions across West Bengal.
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