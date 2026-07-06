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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Red Alert for Mumbai; Heavy Rain, Strong Winds and School Closures Continue
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai remains on high alert after the BMC issued a Red nowcast warning for heavy rain and strong winds. Schools and colleges are closed today as authorities urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel
Red Warning Issued for Mumbai and Nearby Districts
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), based on the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, has issued a Red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The alert, released at 7 am on Monday, July 6, will remain in effect for the next three hours.
According to the IMD, isolated areas are likely to experience intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors whenever possible and avoid non-essential travel until weather conditions improve.
Schools Shut as Authorities Take Precautionary Measures
Following Sunday's severe weather, the BMC has declared a holiday for all government, municipal and private schools and colleges on Monday as a safety precaution.
Heavy rain and powerful winds swept across Mumbai on Sunday, leading to 142 incidents of fallen trees and branches. Wind speeds reportedly touched between 72 and 75 kmph in several areas. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed all civic departments to remain on high alert to respond quickly to any weather-related emergencies.
Heavy Rainfall Recorded, But City Escapes Major Flooding
Mumbai received significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with different parts of Greater Mumbai recording between 150 mm and 170 mm of rain. Official data showed the island city received an average of 153 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 121 mm and the western suburbs received 93 mm.
Despite the heavy showers and a high tide of 4.19 metres on Sunday afternoon, there were no reports of major waterlogging, and Mumbai's suburban railway network continued to function normally.
The BMC credited its extensive pre-monsoon preparations for reducing the impact of the rainfall. Before the monsoon season began, civic teams surveyed more than 1.62 lakh trees, pruned over 1.03 lakh trees and removed 648 trees identified as hazardous, helping minimise disruptions across the city.
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