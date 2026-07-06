The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), based on the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, has issued a Red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The alert, released at 7 am on Monday, July 6, will remain in effect for the next three hours.

According to the IMD, isolated areas are likely to experience intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors whenever possible and avoid non-essential travel until weather conditions improve.