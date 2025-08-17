Karnataka braces for intense monsoon as IMD issues a 'Red Alert' for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada. Heavy rains may trigger flooding across 18 districts, including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Monsoon rainfall has intensified significantly across Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts for multiple districts. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions as extremely heavy rainfall may lead to flood-like situations, waterlogging, and disruptions in daily life. Authorities are closely monitoring the weather, and district administrations have been urged to be prepared for any emergencies that may arise.

Red Alert Issued For Five Districts

The IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada districts. These areas are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall over the coming days. Coastal districts have been specifically warned against fishing activities, and boats are advised not to venture into the sea.

Yellow Alert For Several Districts

In addition, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for multiple districts in Karnataka due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Districts under Yellow Alert include Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, and Ramanagara. Bengaluru is expected to witness thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with light to moderate rainfall predicted.

Possibility Of Strong Winds

Along with heavy rainfall, coastal and Malnad regions may experience strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kmph. The public has been advised to exercise caution, and fishermen have been instructed to stay ashore until conditions improve.

Weather Forecast Map And Precautions

The IMD has released a weather map indicating the alerts for various districts. Districts marked in red are under 'Red Alert', while those in yellow are under 'Yellow Alert'. Citizens are urged to follow official instructions and stay updated on local advisories to ensure safety during the intense monsoon.