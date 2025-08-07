Heavy rains in North Karnataka have caused severe flooding in 7 districts, leaving one person missing. Homes, roads, and temples were submerged in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Dharwad, and Ballari.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused widespread disruption across several districts in north Karnataka, including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Dharwad, and Ballari. One person is missing after being swept away in a stream, while another was rescued from rising waters. Motorists, temples, homes, and public buildings have all been affected, with low-lying areas completely flooded and crops damaged.

Vijayapura, Gadag, Faces Major Inundation

Heavy downpours in Vijayapura and the Gajendragad and Lakshmeshwar taluks of Gadag district brought life to a standstill. In Tikota taluk of Vijayapura, a motorcycle was swept away while crossing a stream, but the rider managed to escape. The Sangamanath Temple in the same village was submerged under floodwaters.

In Vijayapura city, a bike with two riders was submerged near Badikama. A nearby auto-rickshaw was also flooded. Traffic was brought to a halt for several hours. Floodwaters entered the Kannada Sahitya Parishat building near the central bus stand.

Rescues and Missing Persons in Belagavi and Bagalkot

In Bagalkot district’s Ilkal taluk, villagers rescued a man named Mallappa who was caught in a swollen stream while doing daily chores. In Belagavi district’s Hirebagewadi police station limits, Suresh Nijaguni (50) of Tarihal village was swept away while crossing a flooded stream and remains missing. The overflowing Doni River in the district also swept away a young man’s bike.

Koppal, Dharwad, Ballari Districts Report Flooded Homes and Shops

In Koppal district, heavy rainfall lashed Yelburga, Kushtagi, Tavargera, and Hanumasagar, flooding homes and shops and submerging parked two-wheelers. Several houses were reported damaged in Gajendragad and Lakshmeshwar taluks of Gadag district. Sanduru in Ballari district, Kudligi and Huvina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district, and Hubballi in Dharwad district also experienced intense rainfall.