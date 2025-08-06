The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka, including coastal and interior districts, until August 9. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued, with rainfall deficits expected to reach up to 80% in coastal areas.

Bengaluru: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Karnataka, including south interior and coastal regions, until the weekend. After a brief lull, the monsoon has become active again across the state. Bengaluru and several districts have been witnessing good rainfall for the past two days, which is expected to continue until August 9.

Yellow alert: Coastal districts for the next 24 hours.

Orange alert: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for August 7 and 8.

Orange alert: Mandya, Mysuru, and Hassan for the next 24 hours.

Yellow alert: Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar for Wednesday.

Rainfall To Intensify In North Interior Karnataka

From Thursday, rainfall is expected to intensify in north interior districts. A yellow alert has been issued for Gadag, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadgir. The department has warned of increased rainfall intensity in Bengaluru and other districts from Thursday onwards.

Significant Rainfall Deficit Predicted

The Meteorological Department has indicated a possibility of a 50% rainfall deficit in August across coastal, Malnad, and other regions, which may worsen to 80% in coastal and Malnad areas.

Although rainfall is expected to improve in interior districts by September, the deficit is likely to persist in coastal and Malnad regions.

Rainfall Trends For 2025 Monsoon

By the end of July, Karnataka received 11% excess rainfall overall.

Coastal Karnataka: 18% excess rainfall

North Interior Karnataka: 22% excess rainfall

South Interior Karnataka: 1% deficit

Bengaluru Rural Records Highest Rainfall Deficit

According to the Meteorological Department, Bengaluru Rural district recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 58%, followed by: