A viral video from a government primary school in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage online. The footage shows students being served a midday meal of only watery vegetables and burnt rotis, raising serious questions about food quality and safety for schoolchildren.

Uttar Pradesh authorities and the state government’s education system found themselves on the answering dock– after a rather questionable video raising food safety and quality concerns for school kids– surfaced online and went viral for all the obvious reasons. The video, which purportedly was shot at a "government primary school" in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, featured uniformed students consuming meals that consisted solely of vegetables in a soup-like stew along with some "burnt rotis." The food was purportedly included in the school's midday meal.

After going viral, the video quickly infuriated a lot of people. As the "future of India," numerous internet users called on the government to enhance the amenities for young schoolchildren.

The poor quality of midday meals is not a recent problem in India; throughout time, a number of videos, reports, and incidents have surfaced that have alarmed the country about the kinds of meals being provided to young pupils.

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How Did Social Media React?

"UP Govt, please I can request you not to complain also please they are the future of India. So please try to serve your best,” a user said.

“No one deserves such food; why are they being given food that is not fit for humans? Even these children could have had better food at home,” commented the next person.

"The only way to bring attention to the issue and get it addressed by the nation is if the PM himself speaks about it. He can even do it on his Instagram reels now," added another.