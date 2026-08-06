A section of the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway collapsed after heavy rain, leading to an unusual repair method using electric fans to dry the roadbed. While traffic is diverted, creating safety concerns for commuters, the NHAI has initiated an investigation into the construction quality and taken action against the contractor.

Even though repair work is ongoing and traffic is still being diverted through a single main road, electric fans have been used on the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway to dry the wet roadbed after a portion of the highway experienced a significant slide after heavy rainfall. High-powered fans are positioned along the damaged section to drain moisture from the underlying soil before repair can start, according to site photos.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) claim that persistent rains weakened the soil and caused the road to slide by allowing water to infiltrate into the layers under the surface.

While repairs are being made, cars driving in both directions between Kanpur and Lucknow must use a single lane due to the damaged section. Because construction equipment is still operating alongside moving traffic, commuters are concerned about their safety. After entering via toll plazas, drivers have also complained about being compelled to drive on the incorrect side of the motorway.

A number of travellers said they were charged a toll without being told of the impending interruption, claiming that if they had known, they would have taken a different route. Due to the detour, there is now a higher chance of accidents and drivers are concerned about potential infractions.

This incident has also prompted new concerns about the building quality. Less than a month ago, the same spot apparently needed repairs, and seven or eight additional locations on the motorway have reported road surface degradation since the most recent rainstorm.

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IIT Kharagpur has been assigned to carry out a technical study on the reason for the breakdown, according to NHAI. Additionally, a laser profilometer survey of the whole pavement has been ordered by the authority.

Proceedings to declare construction company PNC Infratech a non-performing contractor have been started after the company received a notification regarding suspected violations. The anticipated repair cost of Rs 3 crore would be covered by the firm. Toll collection on the affected stretch will remain suspended until repairs are completed, with the resulting revenue loss to be recovered from the concessionaire.