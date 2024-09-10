Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon

    The Vande Bharat Express connecting Hubballi and Pune will soon begin service, enhancing connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Stops include Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, and Pune. Minister Prahlad Joshi’s request led to the service, improving regional travel and economic ties.

    Karnataka Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Hubballi and Pune is set to commence shortly. This new route is expected to greatly benefit travellers from North Karnataka, including cities such as Hubballi and Belagavi, as well as those heading to Mumbai from Pune. 

    The Vande Bharat Express will make stops at key locations including Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Satara, and Pune. This will enhance connectivity between these major commercial centres in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

    Vande Bharat sleeper coach prototype REVEALED: Trials begin ahead of passenger rollout (WATCH)

    The announcement follows a request from Minister Prahlad Joshi, who had written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav two months ago. Joshi’s appeal was supported by a subsequent meeting with Vaishnav, where the need for the new service was discussed in detail. 

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi confirmed that the train service is expected to begin soon, marking a significant improvement in regional rail connectivity. The introduction of this service is anticipated to streamline travel and boost economic ties between these important cities.

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand

    Lucknow: Vande Bharat train pulled by goods train over technical snag in engine

    On Monday, a peculiar incident occurred when the Vande Bharat Express train halted in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, due to a technical issue with its engine and had to be towed by a goods train.

    The technical fault in the Vande Bharat Express, which was travelling from Delhi to Varanasi, was detected around 9:15 am. Despite efforts by engineers to resolve the issue, they were unsuccessful. Consequently, at 10:24 am, the train was pulled to Bhartana railway station by the engine of a goods train. Officials reported that the approximately 730 passengers onboard were transferred to another train for their journey.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report? vkp

    Why are people of Chikkamagaluru expressing opposition against Kasturirangan report?

    Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda reveals accused Pavan in chargesheet vkp

    ‘Darshan kicked Renukaswamy while reading texts sent to Pavithra Gowda': Accused Pavan reveals in chargesheet

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt vkp

    MUDA land scam: Another complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah and govt

    Recent Stories

    Health risks of biscuit consumption in children: Key concerns NTI

    Health risks of biscuit consumption in children: Key concerns

    You wont believe THIS! Moon's volcanoes erupted 120 million years ago ATG

    You won’t believe THIS! Moon’s volcanoes erupted 120 million years ago

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days vkp

    IMD issues heavy rainfall alert to Karnataka for 7 days

    Huge setback for Apple! Tech giant loses EU court battle over 13 billion euro tax bill in Ireland gcw

    Huge setback for Apple! Tech giant loses EU court battle over 13 billion euro tax bill in Ireland

    Move over iPhone 16 Pro Max! YouTuber builds world's largest Apple iPhone measuring over 6.5 feet tall (WATCH) shk

    Move over iPhone 16 Pro Max! YouTuber builds world's largest Apple iPhone measuring over 6.5 feet tall (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon