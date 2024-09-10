Karnataka: Vande Bharat express between Hubballi and Pune to begin soon

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Hubballi and Pune will soon begin service, enhancing connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Stops include Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj, and Pune. Minister Prahlad Joshi’s request led to the service, improving regional travel and economic ties.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Hubballi and Pune is set to commence shortly. This new route is expected to greatly benefit travellers from North Karnataka, including cities such as Hubballi and Belagavi, as well as those heading to Mumbai from Pune.

The Vande Bharat Express will make stops at key locations including Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, Satara, and Pune. This will enhance connectivity between these major commercial centres in Karnataka and Maharashtra.



The announcement follows a request from Minister Prahlad Joshi, who had written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav two months ago. Joshi’s appeal was supported by a subsequent meeting with Vaishnav, where the need for the new service was discussed in detail.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi confirmed that the train service is expected to begin soon, marking a significant improvement in regional rail connectivity. The introduction of this service is anticipated to streamline travel and boost economic ties between these important cities.



