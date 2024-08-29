Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand

    The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat service has been discontinued despite good revenue and high occupancy rates. Railway officials hint at resuming the service after revising the departure time, but no official announcement has been made, leaving passengers disappointed and concerned about travel difficulties during the festive season.

    Passengers disappointed as Vande Bharat service on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route discontinued despite high demand dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Kochi: In a move that has left passengers disappointed, the temporary Vande Bharat service on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route has been discontinued by the railways. The special service, which was launched on July 25, was initially planned to operate three days a week.

    Despite registering good revenue, with 105 percentage occupancy on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route and 88 percentage on the Bengaluru-Ernakulam route, the service was eventually stopped as there were no notifications extending the service. The move has caused dissatisfaction among passengers who had grown accustomed to the convenient service.

    In contrast, the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat service, which has been operational for eight months, has only 31 percentage booking. Passengers had demanded the continuation of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru service due to its good revenue and convenience.

    Railway officials hinted that the service might resume after revising the departure time from Bengaluru's Cantonment station. The railways had proposed changing the departure time from Bengaluru's Cantonment station from 5:30 am to 6:00 am, but no official announcement has been made regarding the service's resumption.

    The discontinuation of the service is expected to worsen travel difficulties to Kerala from Bengaluru during the Onam festive season. Passengers are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the railways regarding the service's resumption.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Kasaragod nurse's death confirmed as suicide by post-mortem report dmn

    Kerala: Kasaragod nurse's death confirmed as suicide in post-mortem report

    Weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala from August 28 to September 1 dmn

    Weather alert: Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala from August 28 to September 1

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics dmn

    BJP's Kerala unit disgruntled as it seeks central intervention to control Minister Suresh Gopi's antics

    Recent Stories

    Telugu or Tamil? Know which is the most spoken Dravidian language in India RBA

    Telugu or Tamil? Know which is the most spoken Dravidian language in India

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside NTI

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    football Have video of all goals scored Cristiano Ronaldo, eyeing 1000 goals, takes sly dig at legends (WATCH) snt

    'Have video of all goals scored': Cristiano Ronaldo, eyeing 1000 goals, takes sly dig at legends (WATCH)

    'Congress ka Sanskar': Saharanpur MP Imran Masood smoking hookah in party office sparks row (WATCH) shk

    'Congress ka Sanskar': Saharanpur MP Imran Masood smoking hookah in party office sparks row (WATCH)

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon