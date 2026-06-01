A heartbreaking viral video shows Class 9 student Asmita Tamang attending school with her 18-month-old brother after losing her mother. Determined to continue studying, she balances education and caregiving, earning widespread admiration online.

Childhood is often seen as a time for learning, playing, and dreaming about the future. However, for some children, life presents challenges far beyond their years. A heartbreaking video currently making rounds on social media has touched the hearts of thousands, highlighting the extraordinary struggles faced by a young schoolgirl.

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Viral, Video Shows Student Caring for Baby in Classroom

The viral clip captures a classroom scene where a Class 9 student is seen attending lessons while holding a toddler in her lap. While other students can be seen looking at her and laughing, the young girl remains focused on balancing her studies with the responsibility of caring for the child.

The baby, believed to be around 18 months old, stays with her throughout the class. Despite appearing exhausted, the student continues to attend school, refusing to let her difficult circumstances stop her education.

Who Is the Girl in the Video?

According to reports circulating on social media, the student has been identified as Asmita Tamang. Her life changed dramatically after the death of her mother, who left behind Asmita and her younger brother.

With her father required to leave home early each day for work, Asmita has been left with the responsibility of looking after her baby brother. Faced with the choice of staying home or continuing her education, she chose a remarkable path—bringing her younger sibling to school.

Determined to Continue Her Education

Despite the emotional and physical challenges, Asmita is determined not to abandon her studies. Caring for a toddler while attending classes is far from easy, requiring constant attention to the child's needs, meals, and comfort.

Yet, the young girl has shown incredible resilience, managing both responsibilities at an age when most children are only expected to focus on their education.

Social Media Reacts with Emotion

The video has sparked an outpouring of sympathy and admiration online. Many users expressed sadness that a child has been forced to shoulder such adult responsibilities, while others praised Asmita's courage and determination.

Several social media users have even offered support, hoping to ease the burden on the young student and her family.

One comment that resonated with many read: "Only a sister can become a second mother. May God give Asmita all the strength she needs."