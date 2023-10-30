Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has strongly criticized the Congress, accusing them of having done injustice to the state concerning water-related issues. Joshi raised questions about the Congress's stance on the Mekedatu project, especially in light of their alliance with the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). He pointed out that Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are actively campaigning on behalf of the DMK but have not engaged in discussions about the Mekedatu project with them.

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Joshi expressed frustration with the DMK's reluctance to cooperate, noting that they consistently oppose any initiatives put forth by his party. He defended the BJP's commitment to soil and water conservation, asserting that the people have lost faith in the Congress. Despite electoral setbacks in the state, he highlighted the BJP's national presence and criticized the Congress for being leaderless at the Centre.
    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Mall

    Regarding the Mahadayi project, Joshi mentioned that the Central government has sought clarification reports from the Environment and Wildlife Board, which the state government has yet to provide. He emphasized that this delay is hindering the project's implementation and explained that the BJP government had prepared and approved a Comprehensive Detailed Report (DPR) for the project, pledging to move it forward.

    Joshi also touched on crop insurance compensation and pointed out an error in the state government's 2022 report. He noted that corrections are necessary, and he has communicated with the chief secretary about this issue. He expressed concern that the state government might have colluded with private insurance companies and issued incorrect reports to the Centre. He warned of potential roadblocks and protests by the BJP across the state if a satisfactory report is not submitted promptly.
     

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Fire erupts at Veerabhadra nagar in Bengaluru, Buses ablaze vkp

    BREAKING: Fire erupts at Veerabhadra Nagar in Bengaluru, buses ablaze

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Lulu Mall vkp

    Bengaluru: Police probe viral video claiming sexual harassment at Mall

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers vkp

    Karnataka govt explores mobile app solution for taxi and auto rickshaw drivers

    KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details vkp

    KEA Bluetooth scam: RD Patil, key of PSI malpractice accused as kingpin; check details

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi

    Recent Stories

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

    Football Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage osf

    Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage

    Halloween 2023: Heidi Klum's 11 best costumes of all time RBA

    Halloween 2023: Heidi Klum's 11 best costumes of all time

    Israel demands swift action after mob storms Russian airport in search of Jewish passengers, 60 arrested WATCH AJR

    Israel demands action after mob storms Russian airport in search of Jewish passengers, 60 arrested | WATCH

    Renjusha Menon: 6 best movies of late Malayalam actress you must watch rkn

    Renjusha Menon: 6 best movies of late Malayalam actress you must watch

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon