From Rolex to Range Rover: Kohli and Anushka's extravagant collection

Virat Kohli's prized possession is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch. It features a 40-mm case equipped with calibre 4130 and costs Rs 69 lakh
Anushka Sharma's luxurious SUV, the Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, offers the comfort of a limousine with the car costing over Rs 4 crore
Virat Kohli owns a Bentley Flying Spur, a super-luxury car by British manufacturers. This deep blue luxury saloon, powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine, costs Rs 3.74 to 3.97 crore
Kohli shares a close association with Audi India and owns an Audi RS5 Coupe. The car is powered by a 2.9-litre TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine, costing Rs 1.10 crore
They got three flats on the 20th floor of Badrinath Towers in Mumbai, and converted them into a single large apartment. This 6,000-square-foot property is valued at Rs 10 crore.
Before moving to her Versova flat, Anushka owned a luxurious 3BHK flat on Yari Road in Andheri, Mumbai. This property is worth Rs 4 crore.
The couple resides in a high-rise apartment on the 35th floor of Tower C in Omkar 1973, a three-tower complex. Their 7,171-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment is worth Rs 34 crore
Anushka bought a well-furnished office space in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, for her production house Clean Slate Filmz. This office space costs around Rs 4.5 crore
Anushka Sharma launched her fashion label Nush in 2017, which is valued at Rs 65 crore.
