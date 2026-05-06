Officials in Mandya, Karnataka, have launched an investigation after a diagnostic centre reported 55 pregnancy scans of underage girls in one year. The findings, revealed during an inspection, have raised serious concerns over compliance with POCSO Act and mandatory reporting rules.

Officials conducting a surprise inspection at the Mandya Diagnostic Centre have uncovered concerning details during a review of records. The inspection revealed that, within the past year alone, the facility carried out pregnancy scans on 55 underage girls. The findings have prompted a detailed inquiry into whether mandatory reporting procedures and legal safeguards were followed in accordance with existing regulations.

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Inspection Triggered By Lokayukta Directive

The inspection was initiated following a strict directive issued by the Deputy Lokayukta, which led taluk-level vigilance teams to intensify monitoring of private diagnostic and scanning centres across the district. Acting on these instructions, authorities have now begun systematic checks to ensure compliance with medical and legal norms.

Surprise Findings At Diagnostic Centre

On Tuesday, a team led by Mandya Tehsildar Vishwanath, along with taluk health officials, visited the diagnostic centre for an on-site review. During the examination of records, officials found that out of approximately 16,000 pregnancy scans conducted over the last year, 55 cases involved minors.

Investigation Into Compliance With POCSO Act

Nodal Officer Dr K Somashekhar stated that authorities are currently verifying whether the centre duly reported these cases to the concerned departments. He further noted that even in cases where a minor girl is married, the matter falls under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, making compliance with reporting guidelines mandatory.

Strict Instructions To Diagnostic Centre Staff

Officials issued a strong warning to the staff of the diagnostic centre, instructing them to maintain accurate and transparent records of all scans. They were also directed to immediately report any cases involving underage girls to the appropriate authorities. The team emphasised that any involvement in illegal activities such as sex determination or female foeticide would attract strict legal action.

Officials Present During Inspection

The inspection was also attended by Taluk Health Officer Javaregowda and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Narayan. The team thoroughly reviewed registers and supporting documents as part of the ongoing compliance verification process.