A Bengaluru radiologist has been accused of sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman during a medical scan at an Anekal diagnostic centre. The survivor recorded the act on video, prompting outrage and a police investigation.

Bengaluru: In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident from Anekal, on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru, a radiologist working at a diagnostic centre has been accused of sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman during a medical scan. The survivor, who had visited the centre with her husband for a routine ultrasound following stomach pain, was allegedly harassed by the radiologist inside the scanning room. The case has sparked widespread outrage, raising serious concerns over patient safety, medical ethics, and alleged lapses in police action after the complaint was filed.

Woman Alleges Assault During Scan

According to police reports, the woman, a resident of Anekal and mother of three, had been advised by doctors at the Government Hospital in Anekal to undergo a scan. On Monday afternoon, she and her husband went to Plasma Medinostics.

The accused, identified as Jayakumar, allegedly inappropriately touched the woman’s private parts under the guise of conducting the scan after asking her to drink two glasses of water. When she objected, he reportedly raised his voice and told her to leave if she did not trust him.

Victim Records Incident on Phone

Distressed by the experience, the woman informed her husband, who advised her to record the second scan as proof. When she re-entered the scanning room, she secretly switched on her mobile camera. During the scan, the accused is again seen touching her inappropriately, confirming her allegations.

Afterwards, the radiologist allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Gathering courage, the woman immediately went to the Anekal Police Station and filed a complaint, presenting the recorded video as evidence.

Questions Over Police Action

Soon after the complaint, reports surfaced that the radiologist had been brought to the police station by the victim’s family but was allowed to leave without arrest, allegedly escaping in his SUV. Family members reportedly protested outside the station, accusing the police of negligence.

However, a senior officer at Anekal Police Station denied these claims, calling them “baseless”.

“The allegations that the accused was allowed to go are false. The radiologist is still at large, and efforts are on to arrest him,” the officer said.

Case Registered Under Multiple Sections

Police have registered a case against Jayakumar under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused remains absconding, and a search operation is underway to trace him.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru and is said to be recovering from the trauma.

Outrage Over Misuse of Medical Authority

The case has reignited public anger over the misuse of professional authority in healthcare settings, where patients place complete trust in doctors for their safety and dignity. The Anekal incident underscores the urgent need for better monitoring in diagnostic and healthcare facilities, including mandatory CCTV cameras, clear patient consent protocols, and stronger oversight of staff behaviour.