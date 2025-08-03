Karnataka reported 33,621 teenage pregnancy cases from 2021-22 to 2023-24, with Bengaluru Urban leading at 4,324 cases. Experts cite social media, lack of awareness, and family instability as major causes.

Bengaluru: Over 33,000 teenage pregnancy cases have been reported in Karnataka in the last three years. From 2021-22 to 2023-24, a total of 33,621 minors reported pregnancies in the state, with Bengaluru Urban district topping the list. Experts have expressed concern, citing changing socio-economic conditions, internet influence, and family instability as major contributing factors.

Bengaluru Ranks First

District-wise analysis reveals that Bengaluru Urban reported the highest number of teenage pregnancies (4,324 cases), followed by Vijayapura (2,468), Ballari (2,283), Belagavi (2,224), and Mysuru (1,930). Experts attribute the rise to social media influence, easy access to mobile phones, lack of sex education or awareness, family instability, and adverse socio-economic conditions.

Mandatory reporting of underage pregnancies by healthcare providers, along with increased awareness and stricter enforcement of the POCSO Act, has also brought more cases to light.

Social Media’s Impact

Naganna Gowda, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, recently highlighted social media's role in exposing teenagers to explicit content, leading to risky behaviour early in life. Teenagers are heavily influenced by online content, which can result in impulsive decisions, early relationships, and, in some cases, unexpected pregnancies.

Annual Data Trends

Data from the Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) portal under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show fluctuations in teenage pregnancy cases.

2021-22: 11,792 cases recorded

2022-23: Cases rose to 13,198

2023-24: Declined to 8,631

The recent decline suggests that government awareness programmes and preventive measures are starting to have an impact.

Government’s Next Steps

The Karnataka government plans to launch more awareness programmes in collaboration with NGOs and the KSPCR in the 2025-26 academic year.

Experts also note that in Bengaluru, both parents being employed and failing to monitor their children’s mobile phone usage are contributing to the problem.