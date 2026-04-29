Two college students were killed and several others injured after a bus crashed into a parked tanker near Trasi in Udupi district. The students were on a coastal tour when the accident occurred on the National Highway.

A tragic road accident in Udupi district has claimed the lives of two college students and left several others seriously injured after a bus carrying students on a tour crashed into a parked tanker. The incident occurred near Trasi in Byndoor taluk along the National Highway, sending shockwaves across the region and raising fresh concerns about road safety.

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Bus Rams Into Parked Tanker

According to initial reports, the bus, which was reportedly travelling at high speed, collided with a tanker parked on the roadside near Trasi Beach. The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the bus completely mangled and causing serious injuries to passengers.

Students Were On Coastal Tour

The bus was carrying students from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. They were BCom students from Rambhapuri College in Shankaraghatta who had travelled to the coastal region on an educational tour. The accident occurred while they were travelling from Murudeshwar towards Udupi.

Two Dead, Several Injured

There were around 47 people on board the bus at the time of the accident. Two students reportedly died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries. Local residents and police personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Many of the injured have been admitted to private hospitals in Kundapura for treatment

Rescue Operation Launched

Rescue efforts began immediately after the accident, with locals playing a key role in evacuating the injured from the damaged bus. Police teams reached the spot soon after and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Overspeeding Suspected

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have been a major factor in the accident. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause. Authorities have also urged motorists to exercise caution, especially on highways, amid increasing incidents involving vehicles crashing into parked trucks and tankers.

Investigation Underway

The incident has created a sombre atmosphere in the area, with families and fellow students awaiting more information about the victims. Officials are expected to release further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the condition of the injured.