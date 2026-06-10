Efforts are underway to develop the Hidkal Dam area into a major tourist destination in North Karnataka. Hukkeri MLA Nikhil Katti has said that the proposed park will be developed into a key attraction in the coming days.

Speaking on Monday, he inaugurated the second phase of development works at the long-awaited Raja Lakham Gowda Park, which is being developed near the Hidkal reservoir in Hukkeri taluk on the lines of Mysuru Brindavan Gardens. He said that several facilities, including a toy train and track, seating arrangements, food stalls and a perimeter wall, have been taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The initiative aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure and attract more visitors to the Hidkal Dam region, making it a prominent recreational destination in North Karnataka.