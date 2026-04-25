The Patiala house court granted bail to Ashish Bachchas, accused of running over and killing two people in Chanakyapuri. The court considered the completed investigation and the period of custody already served while granting bail on a Rs 50,000 bond.

The Patiala house court on Saturday granted bail to Ashish Bachchas, accused in a drug and driving case. He allegedly ran over his Thar on two people sleeping on the footpath, causing their death in the Chanakyapuri area in August 2025. Both were declared dead at the hospital. Drugs were recovered from the Thar, and the urine report of Bachchas was positive for drug use. He has been in custody since then.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler granted bail to Ashish Bachchas on a bail bond of Rs. 50000 and two sureties of like amount. He has been directed not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Court's Rationale for Bail

The court granted bail after considering the facts of the custody undergone and the investigation was completed. "Balancing the nature of allegations with the stage of the case and the period of custody, this Court is of the considered opinion that the applicant is entitled to be enlarged on bail subject to conditions," ASJ Laler ordered on April 23.

While granting bail, the ASJ Laler noted that the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature, involving a fatal road accident resulting in the death of two persons. The material on record prima facie indicates that the applicant was driving the offending vehicle and was present at the spot. The CCTV footage and medical evidence form part of the prosecution's case.

"At the same time, it is noted that the investigation in the present case stands substantially completed and the chargesheet has already been filed. The applicant is in judicial custody since his arrest, and no recovery is to be effected from him. The further detention of the applicant would not serve any useful purpose insofar as the investigation is concerned," ASJ Laler said.

The court said that the trial is likely to take time, and continued incarceration of the applicant would not be justified in the facts and circumstances of the case.

"Moreover, admittedly, there is no eyewitness to the incident who may be threatened or pressured. Thus, there is no likelihood of tampering with the evidence in the present case," ASJ said on April 23.

Police Investigation and Charges

A case was registered on August 10, 2025, at Police Station Chanakyapuri for rash/negligent driving and Culpable Homicide not amounting to murder under Sections 281/105 BNS. As per the prosecution's case, on August 10, 2025, at about 06:57 AM, a PCR call was received regarding a road accident at MTC Road near Talkatora Stadium, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

One Mahindra Thar was found in an accidental condition, and two persons were found lying injured on the road, who were subsequently declared brought dead at RML Hospital. The accused Aashish Bachchas was found at the spot and stated to be the driver of the said vehicle. During the medical examination, his urine test was found to be drug positive. It is further the case of the prosecution that CCTV footage shows the vehicle hitting the victims who were sleeping, the police said.

Arguments in Court

Defence's Arguments

Advocate Bhanu Malhotra appeared for the accused and argued that the applicant has been falsely implicated and the essential ingredients of Section 105 BNS are not made out as there was neither intention nor knowledge on the part of the applicant to cause death. It is contended that the case, at best, falls within the ambit of rash and negligent driving and not culpable homicide.

It was also submitted that the investigation is complete and the chargesheet has already been filed; no useful purpose would be served by continued incarceration of the applicant. It was further submitted that the accused is suffering from mental health issues, including depression and obsessive compulsive disorder and is under medical treatment.

It is further argued that the FSL report regarding alcohol content itself creates doubt, as the level detected does not satisfy the parameters of intoxication under the law. It was also submitted that the applicant has already been granted bail in another connected FIR under NDPS and that he has cooperated with the investigation.

Prosecution's Opposition

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail application, submitting that the offence is grave in nature, involving the death of two persons due to the rash and negligent act of the accused. It was further argued that CCTV footage clearly shows the offending vehicle hitting the victims who were sleeping on the footpath. The vehicle was seized, and scientific evidence has been collected. It is also submitted that narcotic substances were recovered from the vehicle. Some forensic reports are still pending. (ANI)