Seven people were killed and two others were seriously injured in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh. Four died in Vizianagaram when a car hit a lorry, and three died in East Godavari after a car rammed into a signboard. Overspeeding is suspected.

4 Dead in Vizianagaram Accident

A car collided with a lorry in the Vizianagaram district on Monday at midnight near Pusapatirega on the national highway, resulting in the death of four people, while one person sustained serious injuries. The accident happened when a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry from behind. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding was the main cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

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3 Killed as Car Hits Signboard in East Godavari

Earlier, in a separate incident, a speeding car rammed into a road signboard, leaving three people dead and one person injured at Ananthapalli in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district, near Veeravalli Toll Plaza. The injured person sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital by highway ambulance with the assistance of police. The deceased have been identified as residents of Gajjaram Village in Tallapudi Mandal of East Godavari District.

According to Nallajerla police, Chaparla Hanumantha Rao, D Sagar, Chaparla Raju, and Gannina Narendra were travelling together at the time of the accident. The group had taken Hanumantha Rao, who is physically disabled, to Chennai for medical treatment and was returning to their native village when the mishap occurred.

Police said the accident took place when the vehicle hit a 500-metre caution signboard near the Ananthapalli Toll Plaza. Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding as the likely cause of the crash. The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. One person, identified as Narendra, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be serious. Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies to Gopalapuram Government Hospital for postmortem examination. (ANI)