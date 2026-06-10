A 60-year-old bridge across the Kali River in Kadawada, Karwar, collapsed following heavy rain and strong winds. Though closed to traffic, it remained a vital fishing spot, affecting hundreds of families who depended on it for their livelihood.

A significant piece of Karwar's history has been lost after an old bridge across the Kali River in Kadawada village collapsed on Monday night following incessant rainfall and strong winds in the region. The decades-old structure, which had served generations of residents and fishermen, gave way under the impact of the severe weather conditions. While the bridge had long been closed to vehicular and public movement due to safety concerns, it continued to play an important role in the livelihoods of local fishing communities. Authorities have now warned people to stay away from the site, as the remaining portions of the structure are also at risk of collapse.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bridge Built in 1964 Served Generations

This was not merely a bridge but a landmark that reflected the region's historical and economic significance. During the pre-Independence era, Kadawada was an important commercial centre. With no bridge connecting the area to Sunkeri, residents relied entirely on boats for transportation and trade across the river.

To address this challenge, the foundation stone for the bridge was laid in 1964 by the then Finance Minister, the late Ramakrishna Hegde. Constructed at a cost of ₹69 lakh, the bridge was later inaugurated by him and went on to serve as a vital transport link for the people of Kadawada and neighbouring areas for several decades.

Structure Had Become Unsafe Over Time

As the years passed, the bridge deteriorated significantly and became structurally weak. Recognising the safety risks, authorities constructed a new bridge nearby and subsequently prohibited all vehicular and pedestrian movement on the old structure.

Despite these restrictions, the bridge continued to be an integral part of daily life for local fishermen, who depended on the area for their livelihood.

Heavy Rain Triggers Collapse

The continuous heavy rainfall in the region ultimately proved too much for the ageing structure. The central portion of the bridge collapsed into the Kali River on Monday night.

Following the incident, officials rushed to the site to assess the damage and monitor the situation. Authorities have expressed concern that the remaining sections of the bridge may also collapse and have urged residents and fishermen to avoid the area in the interest of public safety.

Lifeline for Hundreds of Fishing Families

The bridge, built with 54 arches across the Kali River, had become a popular and productive fishing spot over the years. During low tide, more than a hundred fishing families regularly gathered there to catch shrimp and other fish, which provided a crucial source of income.

The location remained active even during the monsoon season, supporting the livelihoods of numerous families in the area.

Locals Mourn the Loss

Residents have expressed deep sadness over the collapse of the historic structure. Although the bridge had been closed to traffic for years, it continued to be an important support system for the local fishing community.

"Even though the bridge was closed to traffic, it remained the biggest support for our livelihood," a local resident said.

For many families, daily life revolved around fishing activities around the bridge. Its collapse has not only erased a part of Karwar's history but has also dealt a severe blow to the livelihoods of hundreds of people who depended on it.