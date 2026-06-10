A 50-year-old religious scholar from Bantwal, Abdul Latif Madani, reportedly suffered a heart attack while delivering the Azaan at a mosque in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada. He collapsed during the call to prayer and passed away.

A religious scholar from Bantwal tragically passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack while delivering the Azaan (call to prayer) at a mosque in Honnavar, Uttara Kannada district. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and has left members of the local community in shock. The scholar's sudden demise during a religious service has drawn widespread attention, with many expressing grief over the unfortunate incident.

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Scholar Dies While Delivering Azaan

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Latif Madani, 50, a resident of Pucchekere in Manchi village of Bantwal taluk and the son of Nuji Usman.

According to reports, Madani had been serving as a maulvi at the mosque for the past year. At around 4 pm, while delivering the Azaan for evening prayers, he reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. He collapsed at the mosque and passed away shortly afterwards.

Incident Captured on CCTV

The entire incident was reportedly captured on the mosque's CCTV cameras. The footage has since circulated widely on social media, drawing reactions from members of the public.

Mosque Committee Expresses Condolences

The president and members of the Muhiddin Jamiya Mosque Committee have expressed deep sorrow over Madani's sudden demise. Community members and well-wishers have also paid tribute to the religious scholar, remembering his service and dedication to the mosque during his tenure.