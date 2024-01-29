Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

During the Republic Day long weekend, a viral video showed a long queue of trekkers at Kumara Parvatha, Karnataka, raising environmental concerns. The trek's popularity, driven by social media exposure, has led to overcrowding. Social media users advocate for online booking systems and daily trekker limits to address the issue.

As long weekends approach, the allure of tourist destinations to escape daily chaos often leads to a paradoxical situation—creating chaos at the destinations. This scenario is becoming increasingly common in various tourist hotspots, particularly those extensively featured on social media.

During the recent Republic Day long weekend, herds of people embarked on hiking, trekking, and various activities to break free from weekday monotony. A video capturing hundreds of trekkers waiting in a queue at the Kumara Parvatha checkpost in Karnataka has gone viral across social media platforms. Kumara Parvatha, also known as Pushpagiri Hills, is situated near the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in the Dakshina Kannada district. This trekking spot has gained immense popularity, largely fueled by social media exposure. The surge in visitors has prompted a critical question: is this newfound fame a boon or a bane?



The Deccan Herald reports that on January 26, over 1,000 trekking enthusiasts were observed along the route in a single day, raising concerns among environmentalists. The destination, now one of the most sought-after trekking spots, attracts enthusiasts from Bengaluru and beyond, with the availability of group packages further contributing to its popularity.

The viral video showcases a long queue of people awaiting the inspection of their plastic items before embarking on the 12 km-long trek. As the video circulated widely, social media users began advocating for an online booking system and urged the government to impose a daily limit on the number of trekkers allowed.

One concerned user, @nacionprimero, expressed apprehension about the surge in packaged trips, particularly from cities like Bengaluru, contributing significantly to overcrowding. The user urged the government to consider banning such group tours.



Another user, @omieejackson, shared their experience and wrote, "Enjoyed the Kumarparvatha trek this long weekend but overwhelmed by the crowd. Only 6 officials at the entry point caused delays. Suggesting a prior booking system to ease the process and encourage sustainable trekking"

Amidst serious suggestions and concerns, some humorous comments also surfaced, with one user jokingly proposing that the government should either impose restrictions on the population or arrange jobs outside the city. The viral video of the 'trekkers traffic' highlights the need for thoughtful measures to manage the increasing footfall at popular tourist destinations.