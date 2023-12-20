Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

Girigadde Mahalinga Bhatt, renowned for hospitality to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, passes away due to a heart attack. His hill house offered rest, meals, and essentials. His adventurous life in the hills, dairy farming, and kindness left a profound impact on the trekking community.

The trekking community mourns the loss of Girigadde Mahalinga Bhatt, affectionately known as Bhatru (67), renowned for his unwavering hospitality towards trekkers visiting Kumara Parvatha. Bhatru, who extended warm hospitality by offering rest, coffee, lunch, snacks, and tea to trekkers at his hill house, tragically succumbed to a heart attack. He had been admitted to Attavar KMC in Mangalore after experiencing chest pain a week ago.

While resting at his daughter's residence in Mangaluru, Bhatt encountered chest discomfort once more, leading to a fatal cardiac arrest. Survived by three brothers, two sisters, a son, and three daughters, his passing has deeply saddened the trekking community.



Bangalore to Hyderabad-7 places to visit on August 15th in South India

For trekkers venturing towards Kumara Parvata, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhatt's name holds profound significance. His abode halfway up the Kumara Parvata Hill served as a crucial rest stop and provided the necessary equipment for those ascending from Subrahmanya's side. He was revered for his willingness to arrange meals if informed in advance, making treks more comfortable and enjoyable for visitors.



5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

Living an adventurous life, Bhatt cultivated a modest livelihood through small-scale farming and dairy activities in the hills. Transporting essentials, including groceries, from the base of the hill was a daily feat for him. While climbing the rocky paths may have been a challenge for others, it was an everyday routine for Bhatt and his family.

Engaged in dairy farming, he would diligently transport milk to Subrahmanya town, a task he accomplished almost twice daily. The simplicity and zest for life exhibited by the Bhatt family charmed everyone who crossed paths with them.